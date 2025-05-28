Houston Public Library Champions Emotional Wellness with “Big Feelings: Controlling the Center”

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a vibrant celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Houston Public Library (HPL) is turning the page on stress, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm with a powerful family-focused initiative titled “Big Feelings: Controlling the Center.” Set to unfold on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library, this free community program is an invitation for Houstonians of all ages to gather, grow, and glow in emotional resilience.

Where Big Feelings Meet Big Solutions In a world that moves fast and demands even faster reactions, mental wellness can often be sidelined. But HPL is stepping in with compassion and clarity, offering practical tools that empower families to respond with mindfulness, empathy, and understanding. “We know that emotional literacy is just as critical as academic literacy,” shared Dr. Butch Herod, President of HCC Central College, in support of community mental health programming. “It’s uplifting to see HPL lead this charge in such an inclusive and hands-on way.”

A Feel-Good Lineup for the Whole Family “Big Feelings: Controlling the Center” features a refreshing lineup of interactive sessions that tackle tough emotions with grace and joy: • Parenting Styles with Crystal Collier – An eye-opening discussion on how parenting approaches shape children’s emotional health and developmental journey. • Dance it Out Dance Party – A high-energy, movement-based session where music becomes medicine and dancing becomes therapy for kids. • Storytime with Therapy Dogs – Because sometimes, the best listeners have four legs and a wagging tail. Young readers and their caregivers can enjoy soothing storytelling in the company of gentle therapy dogs. • Creating Comfort Bags – A heartwarming DIY experience where tweens assemble personalized stress-relief goody bags filled with tools to support them during tough times. • Yoga for Tweens with Juju Faragher – Stretch it out, breathe it in. This beginner-friendly yoga class helps tweens find balance, mindfulness, and calm. • Anxiety Unplugged: Coping Skills for a Calmer You – A practical, youth-focused session that offers proven strategies for managing daily stress and navigating anxiety with confidence. • Healing Art with Rose Tylinski – When words fall short, art speaks. This hands-on activity allows participants to use creativity as a path to healing.

Supporting Community, Supporting Each Other With over 44 public service units spread across Houston, including libraries, tech centers, mobile outreach, and history hubs, Houston Public Library continues to be a pillar of access, equity, and lifelong learning. This event reflects HPL’s commitment to not just intellectual growth—but emotional strength and community connection. “Emotional health is community health,” says Suzette Brimmer, HPL Vice President. “When families are equipped to manage stress and support each other, the entire city becomes stronger, more resilient, and more compassionate.”

Register and Recenter This family-friendly event is completely free, but registration is encouraged. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit the HPL Event Calendar and search “Big Feelings.” Let’s raise awareness, lift each other up, and remember: it’s okay to have big feelings—because with the right support, we can all find our center.

About Houston Public Library Serving a diverse population of 2.3 million Houstonians, HPL delivers equitable access to resources and experiences across 28 neighborhood libraries, six regional libraries, TECHLink centers, and beyond. Through innovative programming, the Houston Public Library system remains a beacon of literacy, learning, and empowerment. 📍 Location: McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library 📅 Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025 🕑 Time: 2:00 p.m. Stay connected: houstonlibrary.org | #MentalHealthAwareness | #TeamStyleMag | #HSM For more empowering events and stories that uplift Houston, follow us at StyleMagazine.com.

