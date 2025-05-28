Kentucky family finds black bear in their home after it fell into the kitchen

Skip to Content
By Curadhan Powell

    BELL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — An eastern Kentucky couple in Bell County woke up to an unusual visitor last week, a black bear in their kitchen.

The bear fell through the ceiling into their home and was later found sitting on the stove.

A game warden safely guided the bear out through an open door.

Authorities concluded that the bear had climbed a ladder outside the house and squeezed through an opening in the attic before its unexpected descent.

