Kentucky family finds black bear in their home after it fell into the kitchen

By Curadhan Powell

BELL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — An eastern Kentucky couple in Bell County woke up to an unusual visitor last week, a black bear in their kitchen.

The bear fell through the ceiling into their home and was later found sitting on the stove.

A game warden safely guided the bear out through an open door.

Authorities concluded that the bear had climbed a ladder outside the house and squeezed through an opening in the attic before its unexpected descent.

