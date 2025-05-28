Man tries to set Wisconsin River paddling speed record

By Brad Miller

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WAOW) — Accomplished paddler Andy Nevitt is gearing up to break the overall speed record for paddling the entire length of the Wisconsin River. This record, set in 1995, has stood unchallenged for three decades.

Nevitt, who holds the solo paddle record on the Wisconsin River, will attempt to beat the overall record of 4 days, 2 hours, and 22 minutes set by Mike Schnitzka and Bill Perdzock. He aims to start his journey on May 26 at 2 p.m.

“With improved efficiency, meticulous planning, and intense training, he aims to set a new benchmark,” states the press release. Nevitt’s journey will cover over 420 miles, from Lac Vieux Desert to Prairie du Chien.

The attempt will be documented, highlighting resilience, solitude, and human will. Nevitt plans to sleep minimally, allowing for only 2-3 hours initially, and will rely on live-tracking for support from followers.

Kayakers are encouraged to join Nevitt along the river to cheer him on. His goal is to bring attention to the sport and the Wisconsin River as a prime destination for outdoor adventure.

If you’d like to follow Nevitt along on his adventure, you can track his progress online HERE. He starts his paddle at Lac Vieux Desert at 2:00 on Memorial Day, and if he sets the record, will likely finish sometime on Friday in Prairie Du Chien.

