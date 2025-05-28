Mother and son recall emotional reunion after tree fell through Mississippi home

By Gabe Mahner

IUKA, Mississippi (WTVA) — An Iuka mother and son recalled the emotional moment when they reunited after a tree fell through their home.

A violent thunder storm swept across Iuka on Sunday and knocked down trees and caused power outages.

One tree fell through the home of Kynesha Rutland and her 15-year-old son Kylen Rutland.

He was home alone, while his mother went to the store, on Sunday when the storm passed over their house.

His mother called him and ordered him to seek shelter in her bathroom.

“She was like, ‘Get in my bathroom, get in my bathroom’ and literally as soon as I tried to open the door, the tree fell,” Kylen Rutland recalled.

A massive tree crashed through the roof and into the bedroom.

“I literally tried to get in the door and it pushed back against me,” he said. “So I’m trying to get in the door, I’m like, ‘Mom, a tree fell in your room.’”

The teenager said every time the thunder clapped, he yelled on the phone and his mother yelled too.

Kynesha Rutland arrived home and emotionally hugged her son; it’s a moment they won’t forget.

“Definitely, when I pulled in the driveway that was the first thing I did. It was like I held him. He was like, ‘Momma, I can’t breathe,’ and I was like, ‘It’s OK, I just need this moment right now’ because it was so scary.”

Now, they have to repair the house.

“I know how it feels to lose everything and that’s one of the blessings I saw in this, it could’ve been my whole house. It was just my room,” Kynesha Rutland said.

She credits God’s grace in saving her son’s life.

