Planned Parenthood halts abortions in Kansas City and Missouri after state Supreme Court ruling

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Planned Parenthood has stopped providing abortions in Missouri after the state’s Supreme Court ruled on a technicality.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that a district judge used the wrong legal standard in decisions made in December and February, which had temporarily allowed abortions to resume in the state.

“This is not a substantive win by the attorney general. It is a technical change, and the judge is going to respond accordingly,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “You do still have a constitutional right to reproductive freedom, including abortion access in the state of Missouri.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey described the Supreme Court’s decision as “a win for women and children.”

“The law is clear. The evidence is overwhelming. And Missouri will enforce every word of it,” Bailey said. “This ruling is a win for common sense, for basic medical safety, and for the sanctity of human life. We will continue to hold Planned Parenthood accountable, and we will always fight to protect women, children, and the rule of law.”

Wales said that while Missouri has strong abortion protections, Amendment 3’s constitutional change did not automatically repeal previous anti-abortion laws, leading to ongoing disputes over technicalities and access.

Amendment 3 was voted into Missouri constitutional law with a 51% majority vote in November 2024.

“It is motivating to know that real people, real lives, real rights are at stake. And this is not the time to give up,” Wales said.

The issue will be back on the ballot next year.

Abortion advocates argue that health care should be regulated with universal standards and remain confident that access will eventually align with people’s rights.

“We’re going to fight as hard as possible to restore care at your local level as well,” Wales said.

Planned Parenthood says the district judge could review the case and potentially restore access in a few weeks.

