Report of dog left in car leads to next-day recovery of woman found dead on an Ohio island

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) — A body recovered from an island near Riverside Park on Tuesday was identified as a 57-year-old Michigan woman who was reported missing and endangered.

Kristin Bates, of Boyne City, Michigan, was identified after a fisherman reported a body on an island near Riverside Park about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

One day before investigators made that gruesome discovery on the island, the Defiance Police Department had a run in with the woman’s dog.

Police opened an investigation into Bates’ disappearance on May 26, after responding to a report of an unattended dog in a vehicle on S. Clinton St. in Defiance. Police say they issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for her after confirming it was her vehicle and dog.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Fire Department, and Defiance County Coroner’s Office assisted in the recovery and identification of the body.

The cause of death remains under investigation, pending an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

