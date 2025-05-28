Sister donates kidney to local DJ, giving him a second chance at life

By Tony Jaramillo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Corpus Christi DJ known for bringing energy to local venues is on the road to recovery after receiving a life-saving kidney donation from his sister.

Reynaldo “DJ Ray Ray” Reyes had been suffering from kidney failure that severely limited his ability to perform and live normally.

“The complications started about six years ago, when I would just retain a lot of fluid. My legs were really swollen. I could barely walk,” Reyes said.

For years, Reyes underwent dialysis three times a week – a treatment that kept him alive but took a significant toll.

“You sit down in that chair and your mind, the way your mind works is, I just want to get out of this chair. I don’t want to be here anymore,” Reyes said.

Everything changed last August when his sister, Veronica Reyes, felt a calling while at church.

“I was at church one day. I was going through something personal, so what I heard that day, opened the door to this,” Veronica said.

Veronica decided to get tested to see if she could donate a kidney to her brother. She later surprised the family with a video revealing she was a perfect match for donation.

The surgery took place on April 24.

“I gave up my left kidney. I named her Felicia. So now I can say, ‘bye Felicia!'” Veronica said.

Now one month after the procedure, both siblings are recovering, and DJ Ray Ray expresses deep gratitude toward his sister.

“I know maybe in her mind she says I’m not a hero, but to me she is,” Reyes said.

While Reyes says his recovery could take months, he’s eager to return to DJing again.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KRIS’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

