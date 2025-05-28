Skip to Content
Woman sentenced for setting fire to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Des Plaines PD/WLS via CNN Newsource
A woman charged with intentionally setting a fire at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has pleaded guilty.
Des Plaines PD/WLS via CNN Newsource
A woman charged with intentionally setting a fire at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has pleaded guilty.
By
Published 9:11 AM

By WLS Digital Team

    DES PLAINES, Illinois (WLS) — A woman charged with intentionally setting a fire at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has pleaded guilty.

Virginia Roque Fermin was captured on surveillance setting the fire at the shrine in Des Plaines in 2023.

On Tuesday, she was sentenced to four years in jail.

She is getting credit for serving two years already.

