13-year-old boy dies in crash after allegedly stealing car from delivery driver in New Hampshire

By Tammy Mutasa

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A 13-year-old boy died after crashing a stolen delivery car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police said they first responded to a report of a stolen car near 5 Clifford Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who was a food delivery driver, told officers he briefly left his car and when he came back it was gone.

Manchester police officers said they spotted the speeding stolen car without the headlights on. A chase started, but it was called off on a nearby highway and the officer “lost sight of the vehicle,” police said.

About an hour later, Bedford police got the call about the horrific crash at the Kilton Road on-ramp of Route 101 westbound.

The 13-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was his passenger. She was taken to a hospital after good Samaritans heard her screams, found her, and called for help.

Counselors available for classmates:

The boy was a student at Southside Middle School in Manchester, according to the Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, and our thoughts are with those impacted by this motor vehicle accident,” Chmiel said. “In addition to our school-based counseling teams, we have brought in additional community resources and grief counselors that will be available at the school.”

Parents and students are encouraged to visit the Southside webpage for information and additional resources.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.