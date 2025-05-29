Harlem’s Historic Moment Needs You: The Birthplace of the Big Apple Monument Seeks Urgent Support

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 29, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — “Not since the Peace Sign has there been a symbol…” – The late Congressman Charles B. Rangel

Harlem has always been a place where culture is created, where history lives, and where the soul of a city beats loudest. Now, Harlem is poised to reclaim one of its most iconic contributions to global vernacular: The Big Apple. The Harlem Tourism Board, in partnership with creative visionary Regi Taylor, is calling on the public to help bring to life the proposed Birthplace of the Big Apple monument — an awe-inspiring, 26-foot-tall rotating sculpture slated for Central Harlem. The sculpture will be unveiled during Harlem Week 2025, but only if urgent funding needs are met by July 1.

A Symbol Embraced by Legends The late Harlem Congressman Charles B. Rangel, a staunch champion of civil rights and social justice, endorsed the sculpture concept with heartfelt enthusiasm: “Regi, not since the Peace Sign has there been a symbol that captures the spirit of harmony and diversity… I only hope every American will embrace the ideals… kudos!” Congressman Rangel received a sterling silver miniature of the sculpture’s heart-shaped apple pendant — a keepsake now available to donors who step forward to support this legacy effort.

The Monument: “EYE LUV THE BIG APPLE” More than a statue, this sculpture is a living tribute to Harlem’s enduring influence. Its heart-shaped apple will be composed of fourteen 6-foot-tall, multi-flesh-toned figurines that, together, form a smiling composite face representing every New Yorker. As it slowly rotates 360 degrees every 24 hours, the monument will stand as a beacon of diversity, unity, and historic truth.

The Real Big Apple Origins Forget the myths. The phrase “The Big Apple” did not originate at a racetrack in New Orleans. Its first printed definition came from Harlem’s own Cab Calloway, the dapper jazz giant and master of ceremonies at the Cotton Club, who published the nickname in his Hepster’s Dictionary in 1938. Selling over two million copies, the dictionary introduced Harlem’s jive and slang — and the phrase “Big Apple” — to a global audience. Just a few decades later, another Harlem icon, Gwen Barrett, borrowed the phrase to create WNEW-TV’s legendary tourism campaign, forever linking “The Big Apple” to New York City’s identity. Barrett would go on to become a three-time Emmy Award-winning television producer, shattering glass ceilings in her industry and further cementing Harlem’s cultural legacy.

Here’s how you can make history:

🔴 Donate $500 or more • Receive the sterling silver pendant awarded to Congressman Rangel • Have your name, family, or organization permanently engraved at the monument site • Claim an exclusive Harlem t-shirt as a thank-you

🟡 Donate $100 to $499 • Choose from the collectible Birthplace of the Big Apple t-shirt line • Receive a digital copy of Cab Calloway’s Hepster’s Dictionary

🟢 Donate any amount • Every dollar helps ensure this cultural landmark becomes a reality • All supporters will be part of this living legacy

Make your secure donation at: 👉 spot.fund/HarlemBirthplaceOfBigApple

A Message to Our Readers To the loyal audience of Houston Style Magazine, your support can ripple far beyond Houston. Let’s help elevate Harlem’s rightful recognition and ensure the true history of “The Big Apple” is honored and preserved.

Black history is not just for February — it’s alive and unfolding now. Let’s show the world what it means to love, support, and protect our legacy.

