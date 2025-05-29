Local fans rally behind LSUS Pilots’ historic run in NAIA World Series

By Shannon Brinias

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Excitement was sky-high among LSU Shreveport Pilots fans as they gathered to watch their team make history—all the way from Idaho. At Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux off Youree Drive, a small but passionate group of supporters cheered on their hometown heroes from afar.

“Love it, love it, love it. See them do great, love them,” said fan Don Cook, beaming as he watched the Pilots dominate on the big screen.

The watch party may have been miles from the action, but the energy was unmistakable. Fans were treated to a bit of magic as LSUS extended their record-setting run in the NAIA World Series, getting the 10-0 win over Southeastern University.

“To see a team from Shreveport doing something that’s never been done in the history of baseball is just pretty special,” said Daniel Harmon, clearly moved by the team’s performance.

For longtime supporters, the pride was personal.

“I’ve always been an LSUS fan. And I’m watching them win right now—win again already,” said Jonathan Rushing, smiling as he soaked in the atmosphere.

While nothing quite matches the experience of being in the stands at the Pilots’ home field, the watch party gave local fans a way to stay connected to the team’s success.

LSUS men’s soccer coach Adam Kay, joined by players and colleagues, emphasized the camaraderie among the school’s athletic programs—even if the term “pitch” means something a bit different in soccer.

“Obviously, seeing the success that Brad and the boys are having is good,” said Kay. “We’ve got a close department. There’s not very many of us, so when success comes from other teams, it’s always good to see.”

The excitement reached new heights as the Pilots tied the record for the longest unbeaten streak in college baseball history—an accomplishment that resonated with fans regardless of the sport.

“I don’t care if it’s T-ball or the major leagues—winning that many games in a row is insane,” said one supporter.

For these loyal fans, this isn’t just a baseball run—it’s a moment they’ll remember for a lifetime.

The Pilots’ next challenge? A semifinal matchup against Hope International of California. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. CST Thursday as LSUS continues its quest for a national title. The game will be streamed at NAIA.org.

