Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

New bodycam video reveals shocking leg discovery in first date murder trial

<i>Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Previously unreleased body camera footage from a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shown in court May 28 during the trial of Maxwell Anderson
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource
Previously unreleased body camera footage from a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shown in court May 28 during the trial of Maxwell Anderson
By
New
Published 10:48 AM

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Previously unreleased body camera footage from a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy was shown in court Wednesday during the trial of Maxwell Anderson, who is charged with killing Sade Robinson after their first date.

The footage captured the initial police response after witnesses discovered a severed leg. Osyrus Terrell, who found the remains, testified about the discovery.

“At first we thought it was a mannequin leg, but then we got a closer look and realized what it really was,” Terrell said on the stand. When asked how that made him feel, he responded, “It’s hard to say even now. I don’t think it’s really hit me.”

The body camera evidence is part of what prosecutors call “voluminous evidence” against Anderson, which includes surveillance video and cellphone records.

Investigators revealed they have still not recovered Robinson’s head.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content