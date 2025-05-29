Seven inmates left in transport van for 2 hours break out to call for help, sheriff’s office says

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it is enforcing new policies after seven inmates were left in a transport for two hours earlier this month.

Authorities say on May 12, the inmates escaped the van that was inside a garage and used an intercom button to call for help. The inmates went through medical evaluation before they were moved to their units, the sheriff’s office says.

An internal investigation determined a lack of supervisory oversight, inadequate communication, and unintentional negligence, according to a news release.

As a result, one supervisor was demoted to deputy after he was found in violation and will undergo training in his new role. Additionally, two deputies received counseling, and another deputy is no longer employed with the department.

“While the sheriff’s office took immediate action and implemented several procedures to ensure this type of incident doesn’t occur again, the agency is also reviewing its current jail policies, specifically those involving the transportation of residents outside the jail facility,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “KCSO is committed to improving in any areas necessary to not only prevent this type of incident but also to improve the safety of our facility for residents and visitors.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.