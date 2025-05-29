Veteran sailor has a zoo wish come true

By Rob Powers

MASILLON, Ohio (WEWS) — Jim Nash is a proud sailor, and after serving the nation in the United States Navy for 22 years, he says he would do it all over again.

A few years before retirement, Nash was diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder. His condition is terminal. Nash now lives at the Sprenger Health Care Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon.

He was asked if he had a wish to be fulfilled, to which he answered, “Yes.”

After reminiscing about the fun he had with his daughter, Cindy, so many years ago, he wanted to visit the zoo one last time.

“He’s kind of relating all of that”, Cindy said. “I think that’s where the zoo came into play.”

The people at Sprenger made it happen.

Director of Nursing Karee Wooten said, “Unfortunately, due to his diagnosis, we were unable to get him to the zoo… so we brought the zoo to him.”

They sure did!

A monkey, a wallaby, an armadillo, a goat… Nash saw them all.

A simple wish from a veteran, who wants to be remembered simply as a good sailor and a good father, came true.

