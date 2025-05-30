Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

AERIALS | House destroyed by fire in Charlestown, Indiana

Published 10:30 AM

By WLKY Staff

    CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WLKY) — A house in southern Indiana was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon.

WLKYNewsChopper got an exclusive look at the damage. It happened in Charlestown off Pebble Brook Drive near the Charlestown State Park.

We’re told it started in the garage and quickly spread to the house.

The homeowner was there at the time but got out safely, and no one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to figure out how it started. As of 5 p.m., crews were still on the scene fighting it.

