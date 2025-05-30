Northern California braces for dangerously hot weather Friday

By Cecilio Padilla, Brandon Downs

California (KOVR) — A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect for Northern California as the region’s first triple-digit temperatures of the season are expected on Friday.

Some places could even see record-highs, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat Advisory

With temperatures expected to hit the triple-digits for the first time this season, NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for the Sacramento Valley, Delta, Foothills and northern Coastal Range starting Friday at 11 a.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.

Triple-digit highs are expected across the valley, with areas north of Interstate 80 expected to get the hottest on Friday.

Limited overnight relief is expected, according to NWS, with low temperatures of over 65 degrees forecasted.

Temperatures are expected to come down by Sunday, with seasonable weather forecasted by Monday.

Elevated fire conditions

The NWS says there are elevated fire conditions in the delta, valley and lower foothills.

On Friday, north winds could gust up to 25 mph with sustained 10-15 mph winds. On Saturday, the winds will shift south with gusts up to 30 mph and sustained winds of 15-20 mph.

Officials urge people to keep vehicles off of dry grass, dispose of cigarettes and matches properly, and avoid using outdoor equipment that creates sparks.

