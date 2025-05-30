Overnight mission leads to rescue of lost hiker in Garrapata State Park

By Felix Cortez

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KSBW) — A day hike for a Big Sur woman turned into an overnight stay in Garrapata State Park after she went missing, triggering an all-out search for her.

Thursday afternoon, 69-year-old Monica Severson was found alive after getting lost hiking the popular Soberanes trail.

