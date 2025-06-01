1 dead, bystanders injured in downtown Asheville shooting

By Taylor Thompson

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Images in this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Asheville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Rankin Avenue early Sunday morning.

APD said that the shooting happened right after midnight and left one man dead.

Officers responded to Rankin Avenue near College Street around 12:07 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Andy Garcia Porras dead in the road. Next of kin has been notified.

Police said that during the incident, several uninvolved bystanders were struck by stray gunfire. One victim was transported to Mission Hospital and is in stable condition. The remaining individuals sustained minor grazing injuries and were treated and released on scene.

Detectives have identified persons of interest and are continuing to follow up on leads as the investigation remains ongoing.

Asheville police said this is the department’s second homicide investigation of the year, noting that a previous “accidental shooting” is now being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact APD at (828)- 252-1110.

You can also share information anonymously through the TIP2APD smartphone app. Search “Asheville PD” in your app store. You can also text TIP2APD to 847411.

