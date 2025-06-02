Emergency landing in Houston saves life of woman who had a stroke mid-flight

By Mayra Moreno

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A terrifying medical emergency ended with a remarkable rescue and a Houston connection.

A young woman who had a stroke mid-air is thankful to be alive all because of one man on board and a team of doctors at Memorial Hermann.

It happened thousands of feet in the air with no hospital and no ambulance.

“I feel my tongue come out and I couldn’t speak,” 35-year-old Maricela Hernandez Quezada said.

The young woman collapsed while on board her flight from Turkey back home to Mexico. She was having a stroke mid-air over the Atlantic.

“I was kinda shocked because I knew I was healthy,” she said, not understanding why she had a stroke.

But a blessing came in the air, a doctor was on board and quickly recognized the signs of a stroke and knew what to do. He began administering oxygen and told the flight crew they needed to divert the flight in Houston.

Once on the ground a chain of life-saving moments occurred. Hernandez-Quezada was first rushed to Memorial Hermann Northeast to be stabilized and eventually air lifted to Memorial Hermann in the Woodlands. A neuro-interventional surgeon removed a life-threatening brain clot.

Doctors always stress, strokes can happen to anyone at any age especially during long flights. When you sit for too long blood can begin to pool and clot. If you find yourself in a long flight remember to stay hydrated, move every 2 to 3 hours and try to stretch your legs.

Hernandez-Quezada said it dawned on her that she did not move at all or stand up while on that flight.

What could have ended in tragedy became a story of survival. Hernandez Quezada is expected to make a full recovery and doctors say no one will ever notice she had a major neurological event in her life.

When it comes to recognizing the signs of a stroke remember Act F.A.S.T.

F is for face dropping. One side of the face will go numb and droop.

A is for arm weakness. One arm will go numb and feel weak.

S is for speech difficulty. The person will have slurred speak and will not be able to speak clearly.

T is for time to call 911. If any of these signs are present get emergency help immediately.

