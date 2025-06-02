Family of kayakers rescued from creek

By Lynne Keenum

BIRMINGPORT, Alabama (WVTM) — A family who spent the day kayaking had to be rescued after their boats took on water Saturday.

It happened late in the day on Valley Creek, according to the Birmingport Fire Department.

The family from Talladega County was spending time on the creek when some of their kayaks flipped and took on water.

Six of the group made it to shore and were stranded while they waited for help.

A seventh person in their group decided to keep going on the water, but it got dark and he became lost.

The area is remote and the family didn’t know exactly where they were, so it took firefighters some time to locate them. But they were eventually able to find and rescue those on shore.

The search continued until the seventh person was located and rescued.

