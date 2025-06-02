In wake of Colorado attack, Chicago area chapters of “Run For Their Lives” group emphasize safety worries

By Sara Machi

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Authorities said a man threw Molotov cocktails and used a “makeshift flamethrower” at a march for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, and the incident has shaken Chicago area chapters of the group that organized the march.

Six people were injured in the incident in Colorado, which the FBI called a “targeted act of violence.”

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Michalek said Sunday evening. Soliman was allegedly heard yelling “free Palestine” during the attack, according to Michalek.

A walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza was taking place in Boulder’s downtown at the time of the attack. Two sources said witnesses told investigators the suspect also allegedly yelled “End Zionist!” during the attack.

The victims of the attack ranged in age from 67-88, police said. One was seriously injured and was reported in critical condition.

Police took him Soliman into custody, saying they believe there are no other suspects.

The group that organized the walk, Run For Their Lives, has several chapters in the Chicago area. Some participants in the Chicago area chapters have long been worried about their safety.

One of the Chicago chapters posting these videos from its own event just hours before the Colorado attack. There are eight chapters listed online for the Chicago area.

One suburban leader of Run For Their Lives said they have repeatedly asked for protection from their local police department, and security is even more concerning now.

Leaders for local chapters of Run For Their Lives referred CBS News Chicago to group’s national organizers. The leaders noted that walks like the one in Colorado Sunday have been held every week since October 2023 without any violent incidents — until now.

They told us they are working on a statement.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker posted the following message to social media after the attack in Colorado:

“Horrified by today’s terror attack in Colorado. Antisemitism has no place in our nation and we must continue to unite together against such hatred. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

