Alarming video shows dog being dragged from minivan on Chicago’s Eisenhower Expressway

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Video was posted online showing a dog being dragged behind a car along a busy Chicago expressway overnight Sunday into Monday — and police and animal rights advocates want to know if it is a case of animal neglect or cruelty.

The scene played out on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290). Video showed a dog on a leash being dragged by a minivan.

The video started at Independence Boulevard and continued past Kostner Avenue. All the while, people waved, yelled, honked their horns, and did anything possible to help the dog in clear distress.

“He was just being swept along a highway at high speeds,” said Jodie Wiederkehr of the Chicago Alliance for Animals. “So the injuries, the road rash, would be too severe to survive.”

Like so many, Wiederkehr was in disbelief upon watching the video.

“It was very hard to watch,” she said. “My heart sank. If the animal survived, it will likely have to be euthanized.”

CBS News Chicago reached out to Illinois State Police, who said not a single call came into 911 Sunday night about the dog swinging from the van.

“That’s critical,” Wiederkehr said. “If you see a crime, it’s very important to try to document it — but it’s also critical to call 911 and report it.”

Back in February, someone spotted another dog in an empty trailer in the freezing elements heading down the Borman Expressway (I-80/94) in Northwest Indiana. That driver did more than record — he called police.

The dog in that case was rescued after being abandoned in Gary. Indiana State Police arrested and charged the driver.

“They need to be taught if you harm other beings, that you have severe consequences,” Wiederkehr said.

As Illinois State Police looked into the case Monday night, it remained unclear whether the dragging of the dog was intentional or an accident. But the alliance said there is no way any driver would not know they were dragging something.

“A dog might only be 40 or 50 pounds, but you’re going to feel that bumping — you know, that dog hitting the concrete over and over again,” said Wiederkehr. “It was intentional.”

Late Monday, Illinois State Police were still looking for the driver. The video of the incident has been shared with state police.

Unfortunately, it was not known late Monday how the dog was doing. But the video made clear the animal suffered severe injuries.

