Driver taken to hospital after truck crashes into building in Baltimore, official says

Published 7:40 AM

By Khiree Stewart

    BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A pickup truck drove into a building in East Baltimore on Monday night, an official told 11 News.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Federal Street and North Patterson Park Avenue.

The building fell onto the truck after the collision, according to John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, Marsh told 11 News.

