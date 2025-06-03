Driver taken to hospital after truck crashes into building in Baltimore, official says
By Khiree Stewart
BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A pickup truck drove into a building in East Baltimore on Monday night, an official told 11 News.
The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Federal Street and North Patterson Park Avenue.
The building fell onto the truck after the collision, according to John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, Marsh told 11 News.
