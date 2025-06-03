Juneteenth @160: Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Honors the Legacy of the United States Colored Troops in a Bold, Immersive Tribute

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) —

Houston, TX — At the confluence of legacy and liberation, the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum (BSNM) is once again lifting the banner of history with pride, purpose, and power. This Juneteenth, Houstonians are invited to experience a moving three-day tribute titled Juneteenth @160: U.S. Colored Troops’ Call to Freedom | Our Journey to Progress — a powerful cultural experience commemorating the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth and the indelible legacy of the United States Colored Troops (USCT).

From June 19–21, 2025, BSNM will host a sweeping series of free public events that bring together art, storytelling, history, and culinary tradition to illuminate the enduring impact of African American military service — from Civil War emancipation to the legendary Buffalo Soldiers and beyond.

“A Cultural Reckoning Rooted in Resilience”

“Juneteenth @160 is a cultural reckoning and a tribute to the generations of Black soldiers who fought to become citizens under the protection of the U.S. Constitution,” said Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, CEO of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. “These were formerly enslaved individuals who fought for freedom, self-determination, and dignity as human beings. We are honored to create a space for learning, reflection, and belonging.”

This milestone celebration honors not only the sacrifice of more than 180,000 Black soldiers who joined the USCT to fight for the Union, but also their pivotal role in enforcing emancipation across the American South — particularly in Texas. These troops, whose presence in Texas following General Order No. 3 ensured the freedom of thousands, laid the groundwork for the formation of the famed Buffalo Soldiers regiments just a year later.

A Multisensory Juneteenth Experience

This year’s commemoration is no ordinary reflection of the past. It is a present-day call to honor, uplift, and celebrate. Programming includes:

🎨 “Terms & Conditions: The Promise vs. Reality” Art Exhibition

Opening Night: June 19 | 5:30–8:30 PM | University Museum at Texas Southern University

This visually arresting traveling exhibition explores emancipation and its complicated aftermath through the lens of contemporary Black artists. Curated by Seba R. Suber, with historical interpretation by Cale Carter II, Jason Fung, and Dr. Michelle Tovar, the exhibit features bold works by celebrated artists like Ann ‘Sole Sister’ Johnson, Robert Pruitt, Lanecia A. Rouse, and more.

The night includes a powerful keynote by Major General Barrye Price, Ph.D. (Ret.), followed by a panel discussion: “The Promise vs. Reality: Exploring the Legacy of Juneteenth.” A culinary tasting inspired by West African flavors rounds out the immersive opening.

🖼️ Exhibition runs through July 6, 2025.

🪖 Living History Encampment + Roots & Resilience

June 20–21 | 10:00 AM–4:00 PM | Houston Community College – Central Campus

Experience history come to life as members of the Living History Co. portray the lives and service of the USCT with vivid reenactments and educational engagement. This family-focused celebration will include:

Youth-centered arts, crafts, and storytelling zones

Black-owned vendor marketplace

Veteran resources and history tables from partner organizations

It’s education wrapped in celebration — where the past meets possibility.

Community Collaboration at Its Best

With cultural partnership from Texas Southern University, Project Row Houses, Houston Community College, Memorial Park Conservancy, and historian Sam Collins III, this multi-location series is a masterclass in community collaboration. Generous support comes from the Kinder Foundation, with additional sponsorship from Humanities Texas, AARP, Smartwater, and General Orders No. 3 Vodka.

“The USCT laid the foundation for the inclusion of Black soldiers in the Regular Army which would later be known as the Buffalo Soldiers,” Bertrand-Pitts emphasized. “Their courage and commitment paved a legacy we must continue to honor.”

Why It Matters Now

In an era when American history is being revisited and reexamined, Juneteenth @160 offers more than education — it offers healing, unity, and forward movement. As the echoes of Juneteenth grow louder on a national stage, Houston stands proudly at the forefront of honoring the roots of the holiday and those who made emancipation a reality.

Be a Part of History

Registration is now open and free to the public. Visit buffalosoldiersmuseum.org/juneteenth160 to explore the full schedule, RSVP for events, and dive deeper into the history of the USCT and Buffalo Soldiers.

Final Word

Houston Style Magazine salutes the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum for once again shining a spotlight on our community’s champions of freedom. From the battlefield to the classroom to the art gallery — the spirit of Juneteenth and the soldiers who made it possible will forever march on.

