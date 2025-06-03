Man stuck upside down in tree rescued in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A worker was stuck 30 feet up in a tree hanging upside down for about half an hour before he was rescued in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said first responders were called to the 200 block of Amboy Street just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a tree pruner who had become stuck upside down about 30 feet off the ground. Luckily, first responders said the worker was wearing a waist harness that kept him from falling to the ground.

Crews were able to get to him with a ladder truck. Using a patient harness and a rope lowering system, first responders brought the man down to the ground a little before 2 p.m.

“He’s extremely lucky that we have our rescue trucks here from EMS, police and obviously fire with that high purchase with that ladder to get him out,” said Pittsburgh public information officer Cara Cruz.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, Public Safety said.

“Once you’re inverted for that long — a little over half an hour, he was extricated just before 2 o’clock — there can be some blood flow issues, according to the medics here on scene, so he’s been transported just to be evaluated,” Cruz said. “He’s alert, he’s conscious, he’s talking, so, like I said, that harness was a really big deal. It could have been much, much worse here today. It was about a 30-foot drop otherwise.”

