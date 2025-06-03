South Florida mom creates ToyTrader, an app that allows users to exchange toys and save money

By Heather Walker, Darcelle Hall

MIAMI (WSVN) — With everything being more expensive these days, many families are struggling. One South Florida mom has turned to technology for help. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7 Spotlight.

Julie Janides knows having kids can be expensive. After paying for their food and clothes, there’s little left over for fun things like toys.

Julie Janides, ToyTrader app creator: “I truly believe that like toys are the tools of childhood, so everyone should have access to them.”

But many parents feel guilty if they can’t afford the toy their child wants. They feel bad again when it’s time to get rid of toys the kids have outgrown.

Julie Janides: “Within 28 days, the kids are typically completely over their toys, anyway, but then, you know, you feel like you’ve spent so much money on them, so you don’t really want to get rid of them, because ‘I just spent a bunch of money on these toys.’”

Julie has four kids, so her house is packed with all kinds of Legos, dolls and stuffed animals. She has tried selling some online, but it hasn’t been worth the effort.

Julie Janides: “I found myself constantly on Marketplace and buying and selling toys. And then, ultimately, you end up just giving them away because there’s so many, and you’re just overwhelmed “

Julie figured other parents were in the same boat … so she created the ToyTrader app.

Parents post toys their children no longer want and exchange them for something different. It’s a way for kids to get new toys — for free.

Julie Janides: “It’s a little bit of a new concept for people, but it’s meant to kind of help families.”

Families post a picture of the toy along with the price they originally paid for it. That number is transferred into points that are called coins. Users can earn coins by posting and selling toys and referring new users.

Instead of paying for an item with real money, users buy it with coins they collect in the app.

Julie Janides: “Hit ‘buy item,’ and it will reserve it for you, and then you meet up with the person or, you know, schedule some sort of pickup option, and the coins will automatically transfer within the app.”

They can keep the toy, or even eventually give it back and get something else.

Nalene Rampersaud Baker, founder of Supermoms and app user: “There’s lots of learning toys, there’s lot of comfort toys, and there’s lots of toys for lots of kids, like, if you have two or three kids, for them to play together.”

Julie’s app has already caught the attention of a South Florida parent support group called Supermoms.

Nalene Rampersaud Baker: “Moms leverage technology, and in a lot of cases, we leverage technology to make our life easier, because we’re always multitasking.”

ToyTrader launched just a few weeks ago — and already has 100 users who are exchanging toys throughout South Florida.

Julie Janides: “So, it really does feel great just knowing that this gives families the opportunity to effortlessly get the toys to the kids without having to spend any money and not feel guilty about it.”

With summer approaching, Julie says ToyTrader can help parents create a fun experience for kids without breaking the bank.

Heather Walker, 7News.

The ToyTrader app is currently available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

