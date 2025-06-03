Three missing sisters found dead, father wanted for murders

By Rob King

CHELAN COUNTY, Washington (KXLY) — Three young girls reported missing from Wenatchee have been found dead and their father is suspected of their murders.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were found dead near the Rock Island Campground west of Leavenworth Monday.

The father, 32-year-old Travis Decker, is still missing and wanted for first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

The girls were last seen on Friday, May 30 with Travis for a scheduled visitation. They were reported missing later that evening by their mother. A Missing Person Alert was issued on Saturday by Washington State Patrol.

When the three girls went missing, Decker was believed to be living out of a white, 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington license plate D20165C. The pickup was found unoccupied near the campground where the girls’ bodies were discovered.

Decker is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Wenatchee police say it’s unknown if Decker is armed but he is a military veteran with extensive training. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

