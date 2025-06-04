Baltimore County expands access to gun locks, promotes firearm safety

By Greg Ng

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County is expanding access to gun locks in the name of firearm safety.

Throughout June, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, library patrons can pick up gun locks at every branch location.

“As a community connector, Baltimore County Public Library is a trusted institution where people from all walks of life are welcomed and included, making us an ideal location to distribute free gun safety locks,” Baltimore County Public Library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said in a statement. “We are proud to offer this critical resource and want to thank Baltimore County Department of Health’s Bureau of Behavioral Health (BBH) for its partnership in creating a safer Baltimore County.”

“We don’t often get to hear what happens after we distribute the locks, but when we do, it reinforces the need for these types of initiatives and highlights the positive impact programs like this one can have,” Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Lucy E. Wilson said in a statement.

Patrons must be 18 years old to get a lock; however, proof of residency is not required.

Everyone who gets a gun lock will receive instructions on how to use it, as well as information about safe gun storage and suicide prevention resources.

Officials said safe storage helps create time and space between firearms and individuals suffering from a crisis and considering harm to themselves or others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns were used in 47% of suicide deaths in Baltimore County between 2020-2024.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available 24/7 through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

