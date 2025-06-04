Skip to Content
City agrees to settlement with woman raped by former police officer

Published 11:10 AM

By Melissa Luck

    SPOKANE, Washington (KXLY) — The City of Spokane will pay $400,000 to a woman who was raped by a police officer who was investigating an assault against her.

Nathan Nash is serving time in prison for raping two different women while working as a Spokane Police officer.

One of the women filed a lawsuit against the city saying it owes victims of crime a duty to be protected.

She accused the city of being negligent not only in its supervision of Nash but also in its training of officers.

This week, the city council approved a settlement in the case in which the woman agreed to drop the lawsuit in exchange for the city paying $400,000.

This is the second payout in the case.

The other woman Nash assaulted received a $300,000 settlement from the city in 2024.

