Ducklings reunite with mother after being rescued from storm drain in Pennsylvania

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

EAST BERLIN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Six ducklings reunited with their mother after they were saved from a storm drain in Adams County on Tuesday morning.

Northeast Adams Fire and EMS volunteer firefighters rescued the six ducklings after they fell into a storm drain on Abbotstown Street in East Berlin.

After the successful rescue, these little ducklings waddled back to their mother and continued with their day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.