Escaped Georgia inmate leads deputies on chase into South Carolina before crashing, catching fire

By Graham Cawthon

STEPHENS COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — Authorities say an escaped inmate led deputies on a chase from Georgia into South Carolina before he crashed, was tased and caught on fire.

According to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 unit initiated a traffic stop Monday on a stolen motorcycle driven by an escaped inmate out of Hall County.

The inmate, later identified as Daniel Jesse Bell, 39 of Braselton, fled, crossed the state line into South Carolina.

Bell reportedly was on work release and cut his ankle monitor before fleeing Hall County.

The chase ended in Westminster, South Carolina, where Bell crashed into a power pole.

Deputies say Bell was tased after refusing to comply with law enforcement commands.

“When Bell was tased, deputies quickly realized he was on fire and rushed to put out the flames,” according to the SCSO.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Bell had gasoline on his person as a result of the accident and his shirt caught fire.

Bell was taken to a burn center for treatment of his injuries.

Two deputies received minor burns and injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

Charges are pending.

