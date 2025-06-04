Non-venomous ball python found in Hawaii backyard

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU (KITV) — A live snake was found in the backyard of a Kaimuki homeowner on Sunday night.

According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA), the homeowner said he saw the snake in the afternoon and initially thought it was a child’s toy. He later noticed it was moving and immediately called 911.

HPD Officers responded to the scene and contacted inspectors from the Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) at 10:15 p.m. PQB Officials then responded around 11:30 p.m. and used snake tongs to capture the three-and-a-half foot snake.

Officials state that the snake is a non-venomous ball python. Ball pythons may grow up to six feet in length and are common in the pet trade on the mainland.

Many species, such as the ball python, prey on birds and bird eggs, increasing the threat to Hawaii’s endangered native bird species. Large snakes may also be a threat to the health and safety of humans, pets and other domestic animals.

While being captured and handled, PQB inspectors noted that the snake was very docile, likely making it an escaped pet. The snake is currently being safeguarded at the PQB.

Snakes are illegal to import and/or possess in Hawaii. People who have illegal animals are encouraged to turn them under the amnesty program, which allows people to voluntarily surrender illegal animals and no criminal or civil penalties will be assessed if done before an investigation is initiated.

Any illegal animal may be dropped off at any HDOA Office, local Humane Society or at municipal zoos. Animals turned in under amnesty will not be euthanized.

It’s reported that snakes have no predators in Hawaii and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s environment because they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat.

People who possess any illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony, issued fines of up to $200,000, and may be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Anyone with information on illegal animals should call the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 808-643-PEST (7378).

