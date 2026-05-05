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Local Forecast

Breezy and mild today, hotter by the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:56 AM

An area of low pressure lingering over Vegas will keep winds up and temps down today.

The cooler air remains in place today, so highs will be well below our seasonal norms (91).

Expect temps today to stay in the higher 70s!

Wind speeds will max out late afternoon/early evening, with winds near 30 m.p.h.

We heat up rapidly through the latter part of this week. By the weekend we're looking at highs in the 105 to 108 range. Grad the sunscreen and find a pool!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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