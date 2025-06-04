PD helps save firefighters from snake: “Firefighters are safe. Chairs may never recover.”

By Briauna Brown

LITTLE ELM, Texas (KTVT) — Well, how the tables turn… The Little Elm Police Department had to step in and rescue the Little Elm Fire Department after an unwelcome visitor greeted them.

In a hilarious recount, accompanied by a series of photos, Little Elm PD said officers were called after a snake was found in a recliner at the fire department.

Initially, it was reported to be a venomous cottonmouth, but after an up-close-and-personal look at the intruder, it was determined to be a plain-bellied water snake, which is non-venomous.

The snake was safely removed. And the police department said, “Firefighters are safe. Chairs may never recover.”

I don’t think we’ll recover from looking before sitting, either.

Snake season is here Warmer weather in North Texas means more encounters with snakes.

In early May, CBS News Texas spoke with Randall Kennedy, the owner of Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Control, who said he receives at least three to four snake calls per day.

Kennedy said it’s important to keep an eye out, especially when you’re outdoors.

“Definitely this time of year, you got to really keep your eye out, they’re coming out of hibernation, therefore they’re extremely hungry and they’re on the move,” Kennedy said. “Anywhere you’re storing brush, having brush piles, you don’t want to let it sit too long, because the snakes, they can get under here.”

Safety tips when dealing with venomous snakes After the experience Tuesday night, Little Elm PD dropped the following tips if you do run into a cottonmouth snake or any other venomous snake:

Stay calm and keep your distance. Cottonmouths can be aggressive if provoked. Watch where you step and sit. Snakes tend to hide in tall grass, near water or under debris (and recliners). Don’t handle it, call a professional. Keep your yards and outdoor areas clear. Know the signs of a bite and act quickly.

