When minutes matter, drones are delivering for rescues

By Athena Kehoe

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) is a group of volunteers and a resource for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. For the last couple of years, they have started to implement the use of drones to help them in their rescues.

“It has about 45 minutes of flight time, but you have to take into account making sure you fly it back to where it started,” Mykle Raymond says. Raymond is one of the drone pilots working with SARA.

“I can tell the drone to come home just by pushing one button,” Raymond says. They must follow FAA regulations.

He reflects on a recent call, explaining “We had one of our drones go up and find them and they reported that they were very relieved that they could see the drones so they knew we were on the way.”

Bryden Cais has been working with SARA for the last four years.

“Only the field-qualified rescuers can go into the field,” he explains that medical requirements are needed for certain types of rescues that people can perform.

When he isn’t volunteering with SARA, he teaches mathematics at the University of Arizona. While he doesn’t fly the drones, he still works with them closely.

“I started working to implement automated analysis of the imagery using computers and data and software algorithms to hopefully find missing people more quickly,” he explains.

Another major benefit of having drones is keeping the rescuers safe while they deploy into sometimes rough and unexpected terrain.

“Losing a drone, of course, wouldn’t be the best day on Earth but it’s infinitely superior to injuring a human being,” Cais says.

The drone has the ability to see subjects at dusk and its zooming capabilities are very helpful, Raymond explains.

SARA is always looking for more volunteers. Cais recommends interested people attend one of the upcoming recruit orientation meetings. Their next one is on June 12 and you can find more information on that here: sarci.org/join-us

Being able to help the community is what Cais says is so rewarding.

“Having that chance to really make a meaningful impact on somebody’s life… yeah, there’s nothing else like it in the world.”

