Attempted plane theft leaves $400K in damages at North Carolina airport, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

BURKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A man is wanted after authorities say he tried to steal multiple planes from an aircraft hangar and caused $400,000 in damage.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on May 26, surveillance video captured a man arriving at Foothills Regional Airport.

They said the man was in a white, silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee and he arrived at 8:40 p.m.

Authorities say the man tried to steal multiple aircraft out of the hangar and although his attempts were not successful he caused significant damage to several planes.

The estimated damage, according to the aircraft owners, is about $400,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

