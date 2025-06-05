Skip to Content
Rescue crews in Georgia save man trapped down 75-foot well

By Graham Cawthon

    HABERSHAM COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — Rescue crews in Georgia saved a man after he fell into a 75-foot well this week.

According to information shared Wednesday by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, members of the Georgia Search and Rescue (GSAR) Task Force 1 responded after a man fell into a well in Hambersham County.

The 25-year-old reportedly suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was trapped.

GSAR members and equipment from Gainesville Fire Department, Hall County Fire Department and Rabun County Fire Service assisted Habersham County Emergency Services in stabilizing the patient and safely removing him from the well.

The agency posted photos of the response on its Facebook page. Additional details about the incident were not released.

