Soon-to-be father and football star Aiden Hernandez remembered by coach



KRDO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN

By Emily Coffey

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — A tight-knit family and community are devastated by the loss of Aiden Hernandez, a soon-to-be father and recent Woodland Park High School grad.

Those who knew him say he was a pillar of the community and a bright and driven athlete with a passion for the culinary arts.

“Incredible young man, great energy, A smile that would just melt your heart. Very intense. Very driven young man, even from an early age,” His former football coach, Chad Drummond, said.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to assist with a work accident on 9500 Escondido Road on May 29th, at 9:58 a.m. They say that after administering CPR, he was pronounced dead on the scene. EPSO says a tree branch fell on Hernandez, but other details on the incident and his death are unclear.

“It dropped me to the floor,” Former Football coach Chad Drummond said. “I don’t know if I’ve still accepted it.”

Aidan was expecting a child with his longtime girlfriend, Michaela Boring. The Hernandez family did not agree to go on camera today.

“You will not find a closer family from when he was little until he graduated. If he had an event, everyone was there. If someone else in the family had an event, they were all there,” Drummond said. “They supported each other from morning to night, which is why my heart breaks for this family. It is absolutely a catastrophic loss.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.