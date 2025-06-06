Skip to Content
Hollywood flies Progress Pride flag at City Hall, symbolizing city's open and diverse community

The City of Hollywood
    HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — The City of Hollywood is showing its pride throughout the month of June.

City officials on Wednesday afternoon hosted a flag raising ceremony at City Hall for the Progress Pride flag, Thursday afternoon.

The flag, donated by the Hollywood LGBTQ+ Council, will be flying at City Hall until the end of June, which is Pride Month.

Organizers said the flag, designed by artist Daniel Quasar, is a symbol of the city’s open and diverse community.

The flag features the traditional rainbow colors, along with a chevron of black and brown to represent people of color in the community, as well as pink, powder blue and white to represent trans people and those who identify as nonbinary people.

