Meet METRO’s Crisis Commander

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When disaster strikes, most Houstonians instinctively look to METRO to keep the region moving— and behind the scenes, one man leads the charge: Richard Herrera, Emergency Management Officer at Houston METRO. From hurricanes to historic freezes, Herrera’s unwavering leadership, meticulous coordination, and servant-leader ethos have made him the go-to crisis commander for METRO and its many regional partners.

“During blue skies and emergencies, METRO moves people,” Herrera explains. “Preparedness and partnerships are key to ensuring community resilience during times of crisis.”

From Dispatch to Disaster Response

Herrera’s journey with METRO began humbly in 2010 as a METRO Lift dispatcher while pursuing a Safety Management degree at the University of Houston–Downtown. A brief stint with the City of Houston followed, but his passion for transit and public service brought him back to METRO in 2014 as an Environmental, Health, and Safety Officer.

“In the realm of emergency preparedness, Richard’s experience and vast knowledge are only outshined by his authenticity,” said Meredith Johnson, METRO Executive Vice President, Communications. “A true leader, he always stands ready—not for recognition, but to help, guide and serve when it matters most.”

Over time, Herrera became the connective tissue between METRO departments and regional emergency response agencies. His approach blends tactical training as a U.S. Marine with the relational finesse needed to collaborate across bureaucracies, jurisdictions, and communities.

“Relationship-building is essential in emergency management, and I take that responsibility to heart,” Herrera says. “I treat everyone with dignity, respect, and empathy. I meet with partners daily — nights and weekends included.”

Leading from the Epicenter

When emergencies erupt — like the powerful winter storm that froze Houston in January — all eyes turn to Herrera for the plan. Whether it’s clearing routes, restoring METRO bus and rail services, or activating Houston’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at TranStar, Herrera serves as the conductor of a massive, fast-moving recovery operation.

“Most tropical weather brings flooding and wind damage, meaning fallen trees and debris,” he explains. “In response, we mobilize personnel from Operations, Facilities, Safety, and other departments to assess accessibility, inspect transit vehicles, staff our control center, and activate coordination protocols.”

The key to success, Herrera emphasizes, lies in preparation. “We’ve developed emergency response and continuity of operations plans, all housed in the METRO library. We don’t wait for disaster to strike before acting.”

A Digital Lifeline for METRO Employees

While Herrera is often at the helm during physical crises, he also serves as METRO’s informational lifeline. Employees regularly receive weather alerts, safety briefings, and preparedness guides curated by Herrera himself — small actions that save lives.

“I love what I do, but emergency response is always a team effort,” Herrera says. “A big part of my role is offering support behind the scenes—often quietly—so that others can lead safely from the front.”

Vision for Preparedness

Through its new vision called METRONow, METRO is committed to interagency coordination, more public awareness around emergency readiness, and increased investment in METRO’s transit safety systems. “We are secondary responders, Johnson explained. “METRO is here to support our leadership and our first responders and to move people to safety no matter what the crisis. We are ready.”

A Community Resource with Military Precision

Richard Herrera represents the best of public service—dedicated, invisible until needed, and always ready. As Houston continues to face complex climate challenges, the city is fortunate to have him on duty.

To learn more about METRO’s emergency preparedness, visit their Emergency Response Plan online. Follow METRO and Houston Style Magazine for more stories that shine a spotlight on the frontline leaders keeping Houston safe, mobile, and resilient. RideMetro.org

