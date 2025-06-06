Mom of murdered 11-year-old Jayden Perkins on facing killer in court as he represented himself: “This is sick”

By Marissa Perlman

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — The mother of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was stabbed to death protecting her from an attack by her ex-boyfriend, said his memory kept her strong as she had to face his killer in court.

Laterria Smith was pregnant when she was stabbed 15 times by Crosetti Brand outside her home in Edgewater. Her son Jayden was killed trying to help her.

“So I ran down the hall, trying to get away from him. Blood was just gushing from my neck. And that was like, ‘I’m about to die,'” Smith recalled. “He, he stabbed my son. My son hit the floor. I said, ‘Jayden, please get up.’ He didn’t move or anything. It just looked like my baby was sleeping right there on the floor.”

Smith and her baby girl survived; her daughter Jayda is named after the brother she will now only know through photos and videos.

Brand was quickly caught and charged following the attack.

“I want to see the person who did this to my son be put away forever,” Smith said.

A year later, Smith had to face Brand in court and, because he represented himself at trial, she was forced to be grilled by him on the witness stand.

“I never even looked at him,” she said. “I’m like sitting here, having to answer questions from the person who took my child away from me. This is sick.”

It was her son who kept her focused and strong.

“At that moment, all I kept thinking about was my son Jayden. I’m like, ‘I’m gonna sit here and do what I have to do so that I can get justice for him, ’cause I wanna see him, Brand, put away forever,'” she said.

The 11-year-old was remembered for his talent, singing and dance, and how he’d light up a stage. His mom said he had drive and big dreams that were ripped away when he was killed. His memory is precious to her.

“He always told me that, ‘You’re the best mom,'” she said through tears. “He always tell me like how much he love me and how great I’m doing as a mom.”

Jayden was a member of the Gus Giordano Dance Studio, where there is now a scholarship in his name. The first recipient was his best friend.

