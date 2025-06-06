Prosecution, defense give closing arguments in Maxwell Anderson trial

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — **Warning: Some of the details in the story are disturbing.

The state and defense made their final arguments to the jury late Thursday afternoon in the Maxwell Anderson trial. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson in April 2024.

Prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan pieced all the evidence into one timeline, walking the jury through Robinson’s final day April 1, 2024, and what they believe Anderson did to Robinson following a first date that night.

“Use your common sense and search for the truth,” Vance-Curzan said in court Thursday.

He alleges Anderson killed Robinson after that first date, dismembered her, spread her remains around Milwaukee County and burned her car to hide evidence.

“Who does this? What kind of person cuts someone’s head off? A killer, a killer who’s trying to get away with killing. His actions after betray any innocence. That’s how the evidence shows that what Maxwell Anderson did to Sade Robinson was an intentional homicide. There was no question behind the intent, and there’s no question for the person responsible for doing it,” Vance-Curzan said.

Anderson’s defense team attempted to poke holes in the evidence presented by the state – arguing that though investigators searched Anderson’s home and belongings extensively, there isn’t any DNA linking him to the crime.

“None of Sade’s blood is anywhere in that home,” Cotton said, referencing Anderson’s home at 39th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee.

Cotton reminded the jury of the state’s burden to prove Anderson’s guilt.

“The reality is that he’s not a highly sophisticated guy, where they introduced all sorts of evidence of his planning and research on wanting to kill someone. Thirty-some years of living in the area, working for a decade as a bartender, well known throughout the city. They didn’t introduce one weird thing about him, no psychological profile evidence to show you that he fits the pattern to decide I’m going to kill someone tonight?” defense attorney Anthony Cotton said.

The jury of nine women and three men began deliberating Thursday for about 20 minutes. Deliberations will resume Friday morning.

