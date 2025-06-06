Subadult amputee sea turtle returns to ocean with help

By Brooke Silverang

JUNO BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Another sea turtle made its way home after being rehabilitated by Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday morning to watch Dilly Dally go home.

Dilly Dally was rescued back on Jan. 23 by Inwater Research Group in Port St Lucie. The subadult loggerhead sea turtle was found debilitated from severe predator bite wounds. The team at Loggerhead Marinelife Center amputated its right flipper, and even gave it antibiotics and care for the past five months. Dilly Dally is now at a healthy weight of 156 pounds.

Dilly Dally’s is also satellite-tagged for research, so you can follow its journey across the Atlantic.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center takes in patients year-round, and right now, through October, is prime nesting season for the sea turtles.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center was voted the No. 1 best free attraction in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

