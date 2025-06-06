WWII vet honored for serving on segregated front lines: ‘He was my hero’

By Akilah Davis

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) — Hundreds of flags fly proudly, decorating the Hub RTP field. Each of them tells a personal story that honors a local hero. Walter Deloatch Sr.’s flag is on Honor Field A, along column 2 at row H.

“I’m proud of him in every regard,” said LoisDeloatch. “Walter Deloatch Sr. was my hero. He was my dad.”

Lois Deloatch is the seventh of her father’s 10 children. She told ABC11 that community was always important to him.

Walter Deloatch grew up in the rural and segregated Jim Crow South. The Northampton County man taught his children how to endure tough times. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and served on segregated front lines with other African Americans under the false belief that they weren’t capable of handling combat.

“A lot of what they did was supply detail and managing supplies,” she said.

When he returned from the service, he and his wife, with whom he would spend the next 50 years, owned a community store. He later became a master brick mason and carpenter.

“He had a very rich and full career as a tradesman. He was a master brick mason and carpenter. He built schools and homes. He built every home I’ve ever lived in,” Lois Deloatch said.

She said she believes her father was one of the smartest men she’s ever known, despite the highest level of education he completed being sixth grade.

“As were many African American men during that time were either forced to work or sharecrop,” she said.

He managed to put all 10 of his children through college. Education was a top priority that’s been passed down generations in this family, but especially to Deloatch’s granddaughter Danielle Barbour Wilson, who is an attorney in Durham. She said the flag flying in the RTP field is a symbol of great pride.

“I have a lot of pride in my grandfather’s service and who he was able to become after,” she said. “I think for him to be remembered in this way with other veterans would make him incredibly proud.”

Walter Deloatch Sr. died in 2022 at 98 years old. His legacy lives on proudly through his family.

“My dad’s story speaks to hope and opportunity,” said Lois Deloatch.

