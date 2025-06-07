Blind Colorado woman attacked by other passenger while riding RTD bus in Denver

By Gabriela Vidal

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado woman who is blind and her seeing-eye dog were assaulted last month on a Regional Transportation District bus twice by the same woman. The suspect is still wanted by police.

For the victim, Angela Stewart, being visually impaired has never stopped her in her tracks.

“I’ve had low vision my entire life. I have a very rare eye condition that makes my retinas didn’t form all the way,” said Stewart. “That took my vision from like maybe 25% to 15%.”

Nearly every day after work in Denver, she walks along 16th Street with her German Shepard guide, Dixie, leading her to their RTD stop she takes to Union Station.

“I don’t let my disability or issues define who I am, so I’m going to take the bus because that’s what I have to do,” said Stewart.

CBS Colorado's Gabriela Vidal interviews Angela Stewart. She walks with her seeing-eye dog Dixie in the image. CBS "I've had low vision my entire life. I have a very rare eye condition that makes my retinas didn't form all the way," said Stewart. "That took my vision from like maybe 25% to 15%."

It’s a route, however, that has now become a reminder of the one time she could not see danger coming.

“I got on the shuttle like I always do, and there was a woman screaming on the bus at the bus driver,” said Stewart. “My problem is, she’s screaming and yelling and carrying on and I can’t hear the bus stops.”

Stewart says she yelled back at the woman to be quiet, and admittedly may have replied to the woman in a negative way when she threatened to beat her up.

“She came up the bus and she punched me in the face, and then she punched me again and she pushed me in the back of the bus,” said Stewart.

Video shared by RTD captured the whole altercation, which happened on May 29 after 4:25 p.m. Stewart is seen trying to defend herself as the female suspect punches Stewart and pulls her by the hair until other passengers tried to remove the suspect from the bus.

“I was just in shock that she actually came over and hit me,” said Stewart.

Moments later, the same suspect got back on the bus to pick up a red object on the ground near Stewart’s legs, grabs Stewart by the face and shoves her against the bus seats before getting away.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I didn’t deserve to get beaten like that,” said Stewart.

Stewart sustained bruises on her face and body from the attack.

“I’m not going to let a situation like this intimidate me. I’m not going to live in fear because somebody hit me,” said Stewart.

RTD tells CBS Colorado the incident is still under investigation. DPD says anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

“I can’t fight back, except for this way,” said Stewart, “Except for pressing charges and letting the police and the law do what they need to do.”

For now, Stewart is remaining a little bit more vigilant every time she and Dixie get on the bus.

“I couldn’t see her, but I could hear her. I could hear her voice, so if she gets on the bus all I can do is listen; listen for it and see if she’s on there.”

Stewart hopes anyone who rides public transportation does their best to be careful to avoid something like this from happening.

“Just be aware of where you are, and be aware that if somebody is yelling and carrying on, they might be violent,” said Stewart. “Don’t engage them.”

