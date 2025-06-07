Firefighters battle a brushfire on East Kauai

By Jeremiah Estrada

KEALIA, Hawaii (KITV) — Firefighters on Kauai are working to take out a brushfire in Kealia that started Friday afternoon.

The Kauai Fire Department received reports of the fire right before 3:25 p.m. on June 6. Fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near Kealia Kai. As of 7 p.m., the fire is about 60% contained.

Fire officials have estimated this fire to be five-acres large. Fire personnel on land and in the air are involved in these efforts.

There are no road closures in place and the fire does not pose any threats to nearby structures. There have been no reports of any injuries from the scene.

