First responders, bystanders save man not breathing after crashing into ditch near Tracy

By Brandon Downs

TRACY, California (KOVR) — First responders saved a man’s life who stopped breathing after a vehicle he was in crashed into a drainage ditch near Tracy on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to Paradise Avenue and Lucerne Avenue around 11 a.m. after a driver lost control and crashed a vehicle into a drainage ditch full of water.

“We received a call for service in regard to aiding with CHP for an overturned vehicle that possibly gone into water,” Deputy Garrett Bergren said. “The initial call for service came out with two possible adults in the vehicle, along with two juveniles.”

The first deputy who arrived at the scene found other people in the water trying to help two adults trapped in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was eventually able to free themself. Deputy Bergren with the sheriff’s office jumped in the water and one of the good Samaritans worked to free the other person, who was unresponsive in the submerged vehicle and not breathing, the CHP said.

“You need to go into each day preparing to potentially save a life or meet someone on their worst day,” Bergren said.

Deputy Bergren and the citizens lifted the man up the sides of the ditch, where a CHP motorcycle officer began performing CPR.

“There was a lot of chaos between yelling and screaming,” Bergren said. “There were also some very brave individuals who were already in the water helping take this vehicle or take these people out of the vehicle.”

“The deputy, with the assistance of the citizens, was able to get the male occupant out of the vehicle that was unresponsive, and we brought him up to the dirt embankment. And due to his unresponsiveness, we immediately began performing CPR,” CHP Officer Cristian Sandoval said.

The CHP, deputy and bystanders all worked together to save the man’s life, showing that when help is needed, the city of Tracy steps up.

Both people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital and are expected to make full recoveries, the CHP said.

