Hadiya Pendleton’s parents hold annual “Party 4 Peace” honoring slain honor student

By Noel Brennan

CHICAGO (WBBM) — More than 12 years after 15-year-old honor student Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago, her parents remain as passionate as ever about preventing gun violence, holding an annual event to honor the life of their daughter and other families who have lost loved ones to shootings.

Hadiya was shot and killed just days after she marched in former President Obama’s second inauguration parade. Her death sparked a national conversation about gun violence in Chicago that resonated all the way to the White House.

For the past 12 years, her parents have held an annual “Party 4 Peace” on the South Side.

Saturday afternoon, Nate Pendleton and Cleopatra Cowley found peace in the park now named after their daughter.

“It means something. It’s highly impactful,” Cleopatra said.

“She was a majorette at King High School. She was a very bright person. Sometimes you could forget that you’re talking to a child,” Nate said.

Nate and Cleopatra lost their daughter in January 2013. Hadiya was shot and killed in Harsh Park about a half mile away from her school. It’s a different park than the one now bearing her name.

“Hadiya was 15 when she died. She got shot in the park. Since then, we’ve just been trying to make something better happen,” Nate said.

A year after Hadiya’s murder, her parents started the nonprofit Hadiya’s Promise – committing to prevent gun violence and to support families like their own.

“It is very important to us that people feel like there’s a place that they’re safe,” Cleopatra said said.

The first Saturday of every June, Hadiya Pendleton Park in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood is peaceful – and bright orange – at the annual Party 4 Peace.

Orange was Hadiya’s favorite color, and since 2015 the “Wear Orange” movement has honored her life and all those affected by gun violence.

“My goal is to share with others what I’ve experienced. Like, hey, let’s have a conversation about it, because it’s very often where we feel like we’re by ourselves,” Cleopatra said.

Cleopatra and Nate are not alone, but surrounded by their daughter’s friends and their growing family.

“The family keeps expanding,” Cleopatra said.

In the park named after their daughter, Hadiya’s parents are at peace and feel her presence.

“She’s here. She’s here right now,” Nate said. “That’s what brought all these people out. So her essence is here.”

The man previously convicted of Hadiya is awaiting a new trial. Micheail Ward’s new trial date has not been set, but he’s due back in court on Wednesday.

