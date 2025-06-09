California leaders support Salinas teen track star disqualified after celebration

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — The Speaker of the California State Assembly has expressed his support for a 16-year-old Salinas track star, Clara Adams, who was disqualified from the CIF State Championships after winning the 400-meter state final due to her post-race celebration involving a fire extinguisher.

After winning the 400-meter event with a time of 53.24 seconds, Clara Adams celebrated by grabbing a fire extinguisher from her coach and father to extinguish her spikes.

CIF officials deemed the act unsportsmanlike and disqualified her.

Speaker of the California State Assembly Robert Rivas said in a statement, “Congratulations to Clara Adams for her impressive victory at the state track and field championship. The California Interscholastic Federation has made a terrible decision in taking away her gold medal and should apologize and reinstate her title. Clara is a true champion and a Salinas hero! She deserves her gold medal to proudly wear today and forever.”

Rivas is the latest political figure to show his support for Adams.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo also expressed his backing:

“THE TRUE CIF 400-METER STATE CHAMPION CLARA ADAMS DESERVES TO HAVE HER TITLE REINSTATED! OFFICIALS WENT OVERBOARD.”

Alejo further stated that during the next Monterey County Board of Supervisors meeting, they would send a letter to the CIF Director of Track and Field urging Adams to be reinstated as the true State Champion in the 400-meter event.

The Monterey County Republican Party also voiced its support for Adams.

“We fully support Clara Adams in reclaiming this award,” said Brian Higgins, Political Director of the Monterey County Republican Party. “Her achievement is a source of pride, and we urge our colleagues in the Democratic Party to join us in demanding immediate action from the Salinas City Council and Monterey County Board of Supervisors. By uniting, we can send a strong message to the CIF: Clara’s hard work and victory must be acknowledged and celebrated.”

The Monterey County Republican Party further proposed a bipartisan resolution from the Salinas City Council and the Board of Supervisors, calling on the CIF to award Clara Adams the honor she rightfully earned.

This collective effort would exemplify the community’s commitment to fairness, excellence, and youth empowerment.

The Party also invited their Democratic counterparts to join the cause, stating, “Together, we can champion this young athlete who embodies the spirit of Salinas. We urge swift and decisive action at both governing bodies’ next meetings to ensure Clara Adams receives the recognition she deserves.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.