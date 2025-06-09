Family of worker killed in University of Chicago construction site fall gets $23.5 million settlement

By Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — The family of a construction worker who died in a scaffolding collapse on the University of Chicago Medical Center campus in June of 2024 has settled a lawsuit for $23.5 million.

David O’Donnell, 27, died, and his co-worker Jeffrey Spyrka was critically injured, when they fell more than 80 feet while working on the construction site of the hospital’s planned cancer pavilion near 57th Street and Maryland Avenue on June 6, 2024.

The lawsuit from O’Donnell’s family claimed the scaffold was “incredibly deficient” and that contractor Turner Construction and subcontractor Adjustable Concrete Construction didn’t take proper safety precautions.

The O’Donnell family’s attorneys said the scaffold should have been designed to withstand winds of up to 80 mph, but it failed when it was hit with a 44 mph wind gust.

They said the scaffold was not properly connected to the building under construction, and that a 3-foot gap at the corner was bridged only with a 4-foot piece of plywood connected with three nails.

Following the settlement, the family’s attorneys said they hope this settlement provides the family with a “foundation for healing.”

“Our team has worked diligently over the past year to achieve a prompt and meaningful resolution for the O’Donnell family,” Louis Anthony Cairo, Partner, GWC Injury Lawyers, LLC said. “The profound loss they have endured following David’s tragic death is truly unimaginable. We sincerely hope that this settlement provides a foundation for healing and allows the family to begin moving forward. We are especially grateful to Judge Budzinski for her dedication and skilled efforts in facilitating this resolution.”

Lawyers said there are still multiple lawsuits pending in connection with the alleged failure to protect the workers.

“Although this settlement resolves the claims brought by the O’Donnell family, litigation is ongoing,” Cairo said.

In a statement, Cairo said a case in the Circuit Court of Cook County remains active, including claims by Spyrka and nine other workers injured during the same incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.